Ladakh man arrested for raping 12-year-old girl

Within 48 hours of the alleged rape of a minor girl, the Leh Police have arrested the accused and also seized the car used in the crime, said Ladakh police on Sunday. The accused was identified as Syed Zulfikar Ali Shah, alias Zulzul of Thiksey in Ladakh. He was arrested for raping the girl. (Representational image)

“On Wednesday at 20.30 hrs (8.30 pm) women cell police station in Leh received a call from SNM hospital, Leh, stating that a girl aged 12 years was brought by her uncle with bruises and injuries on her head, face and hands and she was also found sexually assaulted,” said additional director general of police SS Khandare.

On this a police party immediately rushed to the hospital.

A case FIR number 02/2023 under section 5(m)/6 POCSO Act, 363, 307 of the IPC was registered at women police station at Leh.

“The girl stated that she was studying in a school in Leh and used to hitch hike or take bus alone from her village to Leh and vice versa on a daily basis, “ said the ADGP.

On Wednesday after the school time, at around 4.30 pm, she took lift in a Santro car driven by an unknown person near Jivetsal, Photang

“The unknown person took her to an isolated place in Chuchot instead of her village where she was sexually assaulted, beaten with stones and was pushed into a rocky pit. He left her in the pit covered her with soil and stones. Though the child was hurt and bleeding, she later mustered the courage and walked towards the main road Chuchot which is around 5 km from the place of crime and immediately contacted her home for help,” said the ADGP.

The Leh Police swung into action and different police teams were constituted to trace the accused person. “After strenuous efforts by the police team, with the help of CCTV footages and human intelligence, they were able to arrest the accused within 48 hours of the incident,” said Khandare.

“The accused on previous occasions also used to give lift to the girl and he knew her vulnerability as she travelled alone,” he said.

Other important evidences through forensic team were also collected which linked the accused with the commission of the crime.

