UTCA T20 League: Leisure Zone, Rock Zone declared joint winners as rain plays spoilsport

Leisure Zone and Rock Zone were declared joint winners of the UTCA T20 Domestic League played at the Sector 16 Cricket Stadium as the final on Sunday could not be completed because of rain. Leisure Zone and Rock Zone players with the UTCA T20 League trophy after being declared as joint winners in Chandigarh on Sunday. (HT Photo)

Deciding to bat first after winning the toss, Leisure Zone got off to a poor start as off-spinner Gaurav Gambhir (3/2) ripped through the top order, claiming the wickets of Deepansh Bhuchhar (1), Arjun Azad (0) and Surya Narayan (7). Rain interrupted the game when the scorecard read 15/3.

Rose Zone’s Manan Vohra was adjudged the best batsman with 248 runs in the league and Amit Shukla (18 wickets) from Sukhna zone was declared as the best bowler. Leisure Zone skipper Arjun Azad was bagged the player of the tournament award.

UTCA president Sanjay Tandon, along with office bearers, felicitated the winning teams.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON