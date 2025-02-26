Menu Explore
Leopard carcass found near Sector 26 police lines in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Feb 26, 2025 10:06 AM IST

According to preliminary findings, the leopard is suspected to have died due to illness or consumption of a poisonous substance

The carcass of a leopard was discovered near the residential area of Sector 26 Police Lines in Panchkula, triggering panic among local residents.

The decomposed leopard carcass found near Sector 26 Police Lines in Panchkula on Tuesday. (Sant Arora/HT)
The incident was reported by locals to the forest department and police, following which teams from both departments reached the spot to assess the situation.

According to preliminary findings, the leopard is suspected to have died due to illness or consumption of a poisonous substance. The carcass was found near the jungle area adjacent to the police residential quarters and was in a severely decomposed state, with half of the body consumed by maggots.

Dayal Singh, sub-inspector (wildlife), posted at Khol-Hi-Raitan Wildlife Sanctuary, said that the leopard died several months ago. “The body is highly decomposed and most of the skin has deteriorated. We suspect the cause of death to be either a disease or poisoning. However, the exact cause will be determined after the post-mortem report,” the forest officer added.

