Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Leopard spotted on CCTV, panic in Mohali’s Nayagaon area
chandigarh news

Leopard spotted on CCTV, panic in Mohali’s Nayagaon area

Swinging into action, the Mohali wildlife department set up a cage to trap the wild cat and advised people to stay indoors through announcements
A wildlife department team, along with police personnel, has also been deployed in the area. (HT Photo)
A wildlife department team, along with police personnel, has also been deployed in the area. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 28, 2022 03:10 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Panic gripped the residents of Nayagaon’s Kumaon Colony after a leopard was spotted in the footage of a CCTV camera on Saturday evening.

Swinging into action, the wildlife department set up a cage to trap the wild cat and advised people to stay indoors through announcements.

A wildlife department team, along with police personnel, has also been deployed in the area.

Mohali district forest officer (DFO), wildlife, Dharamveer said, “So far, no pug marks have been found in the area. So, we are not sure whether it was a leopard or some other animal. But we are not taking any chances. A team has been deployed to trap the animal in a cage and release it in a forest area safely.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 28, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out