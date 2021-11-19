Leopard trapped fortnight after boy found dead in Shimla forest

Two weeks after a leopard mauled a five-year-old boy, Yograj, to death in Shimla’s Down Dale locality, the wildlife wing of the forest department managed to cage a wild cat suspected to be a man-eater.

Yograj was lifted from outside his house on Diwali night and his mutilated body was found in the forest two days later, leading to widespread anger. The wildlife wing installed cages in different locations. Trap cameras were set up to track the movement of leopards in localities adjoining the forest areas, including Ramnagar, Kanlog, Tuttikandi, Down Dale and Fagli.

Leopards straying into the human habitat is common in the localities adjoining the forest.

The forest department’s trap cameras traced five leopards in the localities. “There is one female leopard with three cubs, while another fully grown leopard was on the prowl,” said Ravi Shankar, the divisional forest officer (wildlife), Shimla.

The wildlife department had set up a cage in Kanlog locality. The leopard entered the cage on Thursday night and was trapped and later tranquilised. The animal was shifted to the rescue centre at Tuttikandi. “We are not sure whether this is the same leopard that attacked the child or a different one,” Shankar said.

Three-and-a-half months ago, a leopard lifted and killed a girl in the locality. “Even in Down Dale, there is no streetlight for safety. We demand the government announce a compensation of ₹10 lakh each to the family members of the children killed in leopard attacks. Leopards have been spotted in Navbhar, Tottu, Kainthu and Ramnagar also,” former mayor Sanjay Chauhan said.

The Shimla Nagrik Sabha has been protesting against the forest headquarters, demanding the authorities step up efforts to catch the leopard.