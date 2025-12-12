‘Less’ chai pe charcha: Tea ‘fraud’ brews at Ludhiana railway station

A quiet fraud is simmering on the platforms of the Ludhiana railway station, one cup at a time. What should be a simple, comforting ritual for thousands of passengers has turned into a daily tea fraud, draining pockets and testing patience, say passengers. Vendors are openly selling under-filled cups of tea at inflated prices, and despite clear railway norms, officials appear unable, or unwilling, to halt the practice, travellers allege. Travellers say vendors serve them barely 70-ml tea whereas, according to rules, 150 ml should be served. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Passengers say the cheating is blatant. Tea meant to be served in 150 ml portions is being handed out in tiny 70 ml disposable cups, often filled barely halfway. Yet the price charged is closer to what one would pay for the full measure. Railway rules prescribe ₹5 for 150 ml of tea made on a stove, and ₹10 for dip tea. But at the Ludhiana station, stove-made tea is unavailable altogether because the use of LPG cylinders on the platform is banned. Only dip tea is permitted—yet even that is being served in meagre quantities.

Railway authorities point fingers to the station’s multiple entry points, especially during the ongoing revamp project. They say illegal vendors simply walk in from unmonitored areas and operate freely on platforms and inside trains. But the recent incident involving an authorised vendor suggests the problem runs deeper.

A ticket checking team recently caught a vendor, employed by a railway contractor, selling short-measured tea inside a train. Adding to the murkiness, sources reveal that vendors are instructed to use white disposable cups as per railway guidelines. Yet most continue to serve tea in small, colourful cups that are cheaper, smaller and easier to underfill.

With over 100 trains passing through and an estimated 50,000 daily footfall, the Ludhiana railway station serves at least 10,000 cups of tea a day. Even a 40–50 ml shortfall per cup translates into a significant daily profit for vendors—and a collective loss for passengers.

Station director Aditya Mehra said regular checks are conducted and action taken whenever violations are found. He attributes much of the problem to the ongoing renovation, which has left multiple access points vulnerable to intruders.