Lessons from Pahalgam: A national calling

Pahalgam, with Operation Sindoor, holds a deeper significance today. It offers timeless lessons — quiet yet profound — on how we, as individuals and as a nation, should shape our future. Paramilitary forces patrol the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

At a time when India is accelerating economically and opening up to vast opportunities, it also faces formidable challenges. In this landscape, Pahalgam’s symbolism becomes more relevant than ever. It teaches values essential for both national development and personal transformation.

Here are five core lessons we can draw from this sacred land, each one a guiding missile for building a stronger, more united, and progressive India.

Remain alert, with growth mindset

Nature evolves. So does Pahalgam, through changing seasons and timeless resilience. It reminds us that growth is not static. We, too, must stay alert and agile mentally, socially, and politically.

A growth mindset isn’t just optimism; it’s a commitment to learn, adapt, and push boundaries. In today’s dynamic world, staying informed, questioning assumptions, and anticipating change is the path to innovation. This mindset fuels entrepreneurship, drives reforms, and nurtures leadership.

At the grassroots, let our border villages and homes be conflict and nature resilient. Affordable, innovative structures with nearby bunkers and essentials are the need of the hour. As citizens, we must invest in self-improvement — learn civil defence, disaster management, and rehearse regularly with agencies.

As a nation, we must evolve economically, technologically, and culturally without pause.

Stay united in purpose

India is a vibrant tapestry of cultures, languages, faiths, and ideas. Our diversity is our identity. But our unity is our strength. Operation Sindoor showed us the power of collective purpose. To stay united, we must align ourselves with shared national goals — economic prosperity, social justice, national security, and sustainability. Unity doesn’t mean uniformity; it means cooperation.

In crisis — war, pandemics, natural disasters — unity becomes critical. Our ability to act as one determines our resilience. Stay alert to divisive forces. Don’t follow them, report them. Safeguarding our unity is an everyday responsibility.

Keep India first, in thought and deed

Patriotism is not just a flag on Republic Day, it is a daily practice. Putting India first means prioritising national interest in governance, business, education, and community. It demands ethical leadership, civic duty, and active citizenship. It means rejecting corruption, protecting public property, and choosing the path of integrity. Every thoughtful vote, every honest job, every act of kindness is a step toward nation-building. When this spirit reaches every home, every institution, transformation is not a dream, it’s a certainty.

Commit to globally strong, socially just India

A global India is not only about GDP or defence capability. It is also about inclusion, innovation, and influence. To become a superpower, India must excel not only in economy, but in healthcare, education, justice, environment, and culture. This requires bold reforms, long-term vision, and empowering our youngsters with education and skills.

Urban and rural infrastructure must rise together. Inequality must be addressed. Democratic institutions must be strengthened. Our progress must be powered by both economic growth and social equity. Only when these engines move in harmony will we truly become a nation that commands respect and inspires pride.

Stay innovative to overcome challenge

Our path will not be smooth. We will face challenges from hostile borders to digital warfare, misinformation, and global competition.

The answer lies in relentless innovation in governance, education, healthcare, and crisis response. India has already shown what’s possible from digital finance to space missions to the indigenous ‘AKASH’ missile systems.

But this is only the beginning. We must invest more in science, research and development, and nurture creativity in our schools. Support startups, back entrepreneurs, reward imagination. A nation that empowers its thinkers is one that leads the world.

This is more than a vision. It is a call to action for every citizen, every leader, and every generation. The future is Viksit Bharat. The goal is 2047. Let’s speed towards it united, resilient, and inspired.

Kiran Bedi (HT File)

The writer, India’s first woman IPS officer, is former Lt Governor of Puducherry. Views expressed are personal. She can be reached at kiranbedioffice@gmail.com