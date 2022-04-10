Let animal lovers visit SPCA at old timings: HC tells Chandigarh administration
The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Chandigarh administration to restore the earlier visiting timings for animal lovers at the Society for Prevention for Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) facility in Sector 38 (West).
The high court bench of justice Raj Mohan Singh acted on the plea from one Abhishek Bhateja, who in 2021 had approached the court over functioning of the SPCA and change in visiting hours for animal lovers.
The court directed that the administration will take a final call on the representation of the animal lovers, who had raised questions over SPCA’s functioning, and till then, allow animal lovers and social organisations to take care of the animals as per the prevailing situation prior to the order through which the visiting timings were changed.
The court also said the animal lovers be given an opportunity of a hearing before the final order was passed.
In 2018, the visiting timings for animal lovers were changed to 10 am to 12 pm and 6 pm to 8 pm in summer. During winter, the visiting hours were fixed as 10 am to 12 pm and 5 pm to 7pm.
The animal lovers had argued that the new timings were less public friendly and had deprived animals in need of urgent treatment, thus hampering the welfare of animals and further leading to the failure of the main objective of setting up the animal welfare facility.
An independent report in 2020 had pointed to the poor functioning of the SCPA facility, the petition said. The SPCA had contested the claims made in the report.
The court disposed of the plea while restoring the earlier visiting hours and directed the administration to pass a fresh order on the issue in view of allegations on the state of affairs prevailing in the SPCA.
Dr Vinay Mohan appointed as medical officer of health in Chandigarh
Dr Vinay Mohan has been appointed as the medical officer health (MoH) with the Chandigarh municipal corporation. A notification to this effect came on Saturday. The post had fallen vacant after the UT administration repatriated the previous MoH, Dr Amrit Pal Singh Warring, in November 2021 over Chandigarh's poor show in Swachh Survekshan 2021. Warring was the first officer repatriated to Punjab by the UT over poor performance. Traditionally, the MOH is from Punjab.
Booster dose for 18+: Private hospitals in Chandigarh to begin drive with just 1,700 doses
A total of seven private hospitals in Chandigarh will begin the drive to administer precautionary Covid-19 vaccine dose to all adults from Sunday, but with limited stock. These hospitals are Bedi Hospital, Sector 33; Healing Hospital, Sector 34; CHD City Hospital, Sector 8; Santokh Hospital, Sector 38; Jindal IVF Memorial, Sector 20; Chaitanya Hospital, Sector 44; and Cloudnine Hospital, Industrial Area, Phase 2. A prior appointment via Centre's CoWin website is required.
Panjab University senate: Vice-President rejects election of six candidates
Over six months after the Panjab University senate elections concluded, in an unprecedented decision, Vice-President of India M Venkaiah Naidu has refused Naidu, who is the university chancellor,'s approval to the election of all six candidates of the constituency of faculties. Finding discrepancies in the voters' list, as also highlighted by the losing candidates, Naidu, who is the university chancellor, directed, the PU registrar to immediately issue a fresh notice of polling for the constituency.
5 armed men take away car after opening fire in Ludhiana
Five men opened fire at a 33-year-old man and robbed The victim, Manpreet Singh, of Dhandra Road of his car on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road on Friday night. Manpreet sells readymade garments in his Mahindra Logan car outside Gurudwara Manji Sahib, Alamgir. On Friday night, around 10pm, he had just finished for the day and was packing up his wares, when three masked men turned up and asked him to handover the keys of the car.
Roll back toll penalty for vehicles without FASTag: Farmers’ union
For around an hour commuters were allowed free passage at the Laddowal toll as farmers demanding revocation of toll penalties on vehicles without FASTag laid siege to the plaza on Saturday. Members of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Chaduni) staged a protest at the plaza from 11am till noon, and submitted a memorandum, which was addressed to the Prime Minister, to the toll plaza authorities.
