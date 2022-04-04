LeT modules busted in J&K’s Bandipora, five arrested
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) modules were busted and five militant associates were arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district, police said on Sunday.
Based on specific information, police along with security forces arrested four terrorist associates in the north Kashmir district, a police spokesman said. He identified them as Irfan Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Ashtangoo; Irfan Ahmad Jan, a resident of Qazipora; Sajad Ahmad Mir and Shariq Ahmad Mir, both residents of the Arin area of Bandipora. Two Chinese grenades and incriminating material were recovered from their possession, the spokesman said.
Preliminary investigation revealed that they were involved in providing mobile sim cards and logistic support to active terrorists in the district, he said. A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is in progress.
In another incident, police along with security forces arrested one terrorist associate at a checkpoint in the Rakh Hajin area of Bandipora. He has been identified as Irfan Aziz Bhat, a resident of Hajin and one Chinese grenade was recovered from his possession.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Bhat was in close contact with Pakistan-based terrorist Umer Lala and was directed to carry out terror attacks in the Hajin area, the spokesman said. He was previously in contact with slain terrorist Saleem Parray of Hajin, he said. A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway, police said.
Two non-locals shot at by militants in J-K’s Pulwama
Militants on Sunday evening shot at and injured two non-local persons in Pulwama district of J&K, police said.
“At about 7.15 pm, terrorists fired at two non-locals, Dheeraj Dutt and Surinder Singh -- both residents of Pathankot, Punjab, at Nowpora in Pulwama,” a police official said.
They were shifted to Pulwama district hospita, from where Singh was referred to SHMS hospital in Srinagar.
Himachal CM announces benefits for state govt staffers
A month after the Himachal government faced vehement protests from employees over reversal of the Old Pension Scheme, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, eyeing electoral gains, tried to assuage them by announcing benefits on Sunday. He made these announcements during the Karamchari Maha Sammelan of the Himachal Pradesh Non-Gazetted Employees Federation at Hotel Peterhoff here on Sunday. Congress has already announced that if voted back to power, they will restore the Old Pension Scheme.
Provocative statements: Punjab Police book Delhi BJP spokesperson
Chandigarh: Punjab Police have booked Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga on the charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint by a resident of Mohali, AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia. The AAP is in power in Punjab as well. The FIR against Bagga and an unidentified person was registered on April 1 at Punjab State Cyber Crime Police Station in Mohali.
Mann meets representatives of Sikh society in Ahmedabad
Ahmedabad : Representatives and dignitaries of the Sikh society of Gujarat called on Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday, after the latter's visit to the Swaminarayan Temple in Gujarat's Shahibaug with Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal. According to the AAP's tweet, both the leaders visited the temple to offer prayers for the country's peace and prosperity.
Cotton prices hit all-time high at ₹8,200/ quintal
Much to the joy of cotton farmers, Punjab recorded an average all-time high rate of ₹8,200 per quintal, a jump of 26% from the previous season kharif season. The 2021-22 cotton season has almost come to an end in Punjab. In 2021-22, farmers managed to earn ₹1,804 crore from the “white gold” when the first major pink bollworm attack in Punjab hit the yield and quality of cotton.
Farmer commits suicide as nagar panchayat digs up his orchard
A farmer allegedly committed suicide in his orchard on the outskirts of Rasulabad, in Kanpur dehat, after the Rasulabad nagar panchayat got his orchard dug up to take mud for some project in Kanpur dehat, his son Ankur Singh said in Ankur Singh's police complaint. Station house officer, Rasulabad, Pramod Kumar Shukla said police have lodged an FIR under section 306 of IPC. Police have found a suicide note on the deceased, Ankur Singh said.
