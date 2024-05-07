Letter to high command: Former Punjab Cong chief Dullo questions candidates’ selection

Ludhiana : Former Punjab Congress president Shamsher Singh Dullo has raised an objection over the selection of party candidates from Punjab for the Lok Sabha elections. Dullo says the Congress favoured turncoats over loyalists in ticket distribution. He pointed out that of the 12 candidates announced by the party in Punjab so far, seven had affiliations with other political parties.

He said the party has shown confidence in turncoats, while sidelining dedicated Congress workers.

Dullo also questioned the candidature former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Jalandhar and Dr Amar Singh, the sitting MP from Fatehgarh Sahib, besides several other leaders.

Highlighting Channi’s past political affiliations and electoral defeats, Dullo said the Congress is treating Channi as he is the strongest Dalit leader in the party.

Emphasizing the need for review of ticket distribution, Dullo, who is a prominent Dalit leader, said these candidates cannot have the same level of dedication to the Congress, especially during challenging times.

In the letter, Dullo also levelled allegations against the Congress leadership in Punjab, suggesting a possible secret agreement with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He alleged that the selection of candidates reflects an agreement between the two parties, leading to the nomination of weak candidates on some constituencies like Hoshiarpur and Anandpur Sahib.

Dullo’s accusations extend to Faridkot, where he claims no suitable candidate was nominated.

The Congress has fielded state Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring from Ludhiana, former deputy chief minister and party general secretary Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa from Gurdaspur, former Sangrur MP Vijay Inder Singla from Anandpur Sahib, former MLA Kulbir Singh Zira from Khadoor Sahib, Yamini Gomar from Hoshiarpur, Amarjit Kaur Sahoke from Faridkot, former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Jalandhar, MPs Gujeet Singh Aujla from Amritsar and Amar Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib, Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira from Sangrur, Dr Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala and former MLA Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu from Bathinda. It is yet to declare candidate from Ferozepur.