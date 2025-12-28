LG addresses 11th convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University

Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday spoke about the imperative of shifting from outdated, rote learning system to more modern and skill-based learning approaches to meet the demands of an evolving world. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hands out degrees at the 11th convocation ceremony of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra on Saturday. (PTI)

“Our endeavour should be reduction in curriculum load and development of adaptable skills for future jobs. Even if a single student of any higher education institution is unemployed or not setting up his or her enterprise, then it clearly means that the educational institution and its teachers have not done their work honestly,” he told a gathering of students at the 11th convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University.

Sinha called upon the students to create new paths in life, give new direction to life, explore new aspects and suggest new ways for the prosperity of the nation.

“To achieve the goal of a developed India by 2047, every student, every educational institution will have to fulfil its responsibility because the future and its development will be based on the knowledge economy,” he said.

He gave five solutions to keep pace with technological change and the demands of the 21st-century workforces.

During the convocation, 821 degrees were awarded including 228 masters, 26 doctorates, and 567 undergraduate degrees. Medals were also conferred to 25 (7 male and 18 female) meritorious students. A total of 10 students received Infosys Foundation Prize for Excellence, while certificates of distinction were awarded to 11 students.

Lays stone for construction of 320 houses for flood-hit families in Reasi

The LG on Saturday laid the foundation stone to build 320 houses completely damaged during flash-floods and land-slides in Reasi district.

Funded entirely by High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS India) at an estimated cost of ₹32 crore, the initiative will provide 320 affected families in Reasi with modern, prefabricated “Smart Houses” without any burden on the government exchequer.

Earlier, Sinha had laid the foundation stones for 1,869 houses for families affected due to Pakistani shelling during Operation Sindoor and recent natural calamities in eight districts including Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch, Udhampur, Ramban, Jammu, Kathua, and Samba.

He stated that, with the help of HRDS India, our vision is to ensure that no family affected due to natural calamity remains weak and disadvantaged.

“Houses for affected families are not just walls and roofs but they are embodiment of dreams and aspirations and foundation for quality living and personal growth for family members,” he said.

He highlighted several pilgrim-centric measures taken by the Shrine Board. The insurance cover for pilgrims has been increased from ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh. Furthermore, the Shrine Board continues to prioritize the health of devotees, spending approximately ₹4 crore annually toward medical treatment of pilgrims, he said.