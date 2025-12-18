LG: J&K can generate extra annual revenue of 15k-20k cr in 5-7 yrs

The lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday, said that since J&K holds immense potential in limestone, sapphire, lithium and other minerals, the union territory can shore up its coffers with an additional annual revenue of ₹15,000 crore to ₹20,000 crores. The lieutenant governor, Manoj Sinha, on Wednesday, said that since J&K holds immense potential in limestone, sapphire, lithium and other minerals, the union territory can shore up its coffers with an additional annual revenue of ₹ 15,000 crore to ₹ 20,000 crores. (PTI File)

“J&K holds immense potential in limestone, sapphire, lithium and other minerals. With strategic planning, in the next five to seven years, we can generate an additional annual revenue of ₹15,000 crore to ₹20,000 crore,” Sinha said during his speech at the strategic management forum conference on policy making and strategic planning for achieving ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’, at IIM Jammu.

The LG underlined the need to boost revenue by tapping into Jammu Kashmir UT’s vast but underutilized mining sector.

He also called for maximizing the hydro power sector, and suggested necessary amendments to the holistic agriculture development programme (HADP) to ensure it meets evolving economic needs.

Sinha also stated that the divisive “insider-outsider” narrative must be put to an end.

“Those spreading such narrative are creating hurdles in the development process,” he said.

It may be stated here that various regional political parties in Jammu and Kashmir quite often raise the bogey of academicians from outside Jammu and Kashmir occupying top posts of VCs and MDs in varsities and professional institutes. NC and PDP have also been critical of for posting IAS officers from outside as administrative heads of various departments.

Sinha also said that the terrorists hiding in rugged terrains, mountains and dense forests will be eliminated soon.