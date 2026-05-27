LG orders crackdown on drug menace in Ladakh

Ladakh lieutenant governor, VK Saxena, on Tuesday, expressed concern over the rise in cases of drug abuse in the Union territory. Ladakh lieutenant governor, VK Saxena directed the director general of police (DGP) to ensure strict enforcement against the drug menace and launch a crackdown against drug traffickers and their hideouts.

Calling the trend ‘alarming, Saxena said substance abuse is putting people across all age groups at risk.

“An alarming rise in cases of drug abuse has emerged in Ladakh, putting almost every age group at a grave risk. What is more disturbing is the rapidly growing indulgence of minors and girls in substance abuse,” the LG said in a post on X.

He said as many as 298 new cases of drug abuse, including 101 cases related to opioids and 40 cases linked to cannabis and poly-substance abuse, have been reported in recent months.

Saxena directed the director general of police (DGP) to ensure strict enforcement against the drug menace and launch a crackdown against drug traffickers and their hideouts.

“Strict action will be taken against anybody found indulging in drug trafficking or its consumption,” he said, while appealing to social, religious, cultural, political and educational institutions and their leaders to create awareness and caution among parents and youths against the dangers of drug abuse.

He also urged the citizens to report any incident of drug trafficking or abuse that comes to their knowledge.