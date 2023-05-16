Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma to be Chief of Staff, Western Command

Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma will take over as the Chief of Staff, Western Command, Chandi Mandir, officials said on Monday. Lieutenant General Devendra Sharma will take over as the Chief of Staff, Western Command, Chandi Mandir, officials said on Monday. (HT Photo)

Sharma, who had taken over as the General Officer Commanding, Vajra Corps, in February last year, handed over the command to Lieutenant General Vijay B Nair on Monday.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy (NDA), he has an illustrious career spanning over three decades and has served in diverse operational environments, including counterinsurgency, along the Line of Control, the army said.

“He commanded his regiment as part of an Independent Armoured Brigade, an Armoured Brigade as part of a Strike Corps and an Infantry Division on the Western Borders. The General officer also has rich instructional & staff experience, including appointments, both in operational and administrative domain,” the statement read.