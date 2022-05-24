Life story of famous ragini singer Dada Lakhmi wins accolades at Haryana int’l film fest
Dada Lakhmi, a Haryanvi film based on the life story of state’s famous poet and ragini singer Pandit Lakhmi Chand, drew a huge crowd and dominated the concluding day of the Haryana International Film Festival.
Directed and co-written by actor Yashpal Sharma, the 2.5 hour feature film is a heartfelt tribute to Chand, who is fondly called Dada Lakhmi. He is credited for giving an identity to the folk theatre of Haryana, generally called ‘saang’ (drama).
Sharma, who is known for his impactful acting in notable movies like Lagaan and Gangaajal, played the role of Dada Lakhmi in the film.
The theatre resonated with the cheers and applause when the movie opened, taking the viewers to the pre-independent era with Lakhmi Chand trying to meet Jawaharlal Nehru during a public meeting at an undisclosed place in Haryana. The movie is based on the life story of the legend born in 1903. It reflects his struggle with abject poverty and the fame he gained despite his death at the age of 42.
Most of the movie cast belongs to Haryana. While Sharma debuted as director, Meghna Malik played Lakhmi’s mother and Rajendra Gupta his blind saang guru Maan Singh. The movie was shot in the dusty lands of several districts of Haryana, including Sirsa and his native village Janti Kalan in Sonepat.
Deepti Aggarwal, a radio presenter who travelled to Kurukshetra from Chandigarh to watch the film, said, “I never expected that the movie would impress me this way. I am a keen follower of Dada Lakhmi’s work and the movie was a great opportunity to see his life story vividly.”
“There were several movies screened during the Haryana film festival, but no doubt the viewers liked Dada Lakhmi the most,” said Ashok Sharma, an assistant professor at Kurukshetra University.
“I did not expect that there would be such a huge response and great arrangement,” Sharma said while interacting with the audience after the screening.
Forty short films, 20 feature films and 15 music videos from 28 countries were screened in 24 languages during the event organised by the Haryana Kala Parishad and Society for Art and Cultural Development.
-
Haryana: Father arrested for raping 6-year-old girl
A man was arrested for allegedly raping his six-year-old daughter at a factory, which was shut down for the last many years at Rewari's Dharuhera area, police said on Monday. A spokesperson of Rewari police said the man has been booked under sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) and the girl has been admitted to a hospital.
-
Hisar: Body of one farmer retrieved from tubewell pit
A day after two farmers were trapped in a 40ft deep tubewell pit after a portion of land collapsed on them at Hisar's Siarwa village, army and NDRF teams pulled out the body of one of them in the wee hours of Monday. Former Haryana finance minister Sampat Singh, deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa and district administrative officials attended the funeral of Jagdish's.
-
Haryana: 3 held after exchange of fire in kidnapping case
Panipat police on Monday claimed to have rescued a 27-year-old man from his kidnappers after an exchange of fire in Panipat district. The abductors had demanded ₹80 lakh in ransom. Three of the four kidnappers have been arrested, while two of them also sustained bullet injuries. Two kidnappers were shot in legs in retaliatory fire and the victim was rescued. The accused have been identified as Saurabh, Neeraj, Ankur and Parveen of Muzaffarnagar.
-
PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of central schemes on May 31
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact directly with beneficiaries of various welfare schemes of the central government on May 31. A Haryana government spokesperson said the PM will connect with the chief ministers, Union ministers, MPs, MLAs and public representatives of the states from Shimla through virtual medium. Selected beneficiaries from all districts of Haryana will participate in this programme while the PM will interact with the beneficiaries of one or two districts.
-
Polls to Haryana municipal bodies on June 19
Polling for 28 municipal committees and 18 municipal councils in Haryana will be held on June 19 and the results would be declared on June 22, said Haryana state election commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Monday. The last date of withdrawal of candidature will be on June 7 from 11am to 3pm. The election symbols will be allotted to the candidates on the same day.
