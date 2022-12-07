Life term for Ambala man who raped 3-year-old girl

Nearly 18 months after a 39-year-old man raped a three-year-old girl in Ambala city, a fast-track court on Tuesday sentenced him to rigorous life imprisonment till death.

Observing that it is imperative to deal with perpetrators of sexual assault against children with a stern hand, the court of additional sessions judge Aarti Singh also imposed a fine of ₹55,000 on Yogesh Kumar, who lives in Ambala City.

Kumar was found guilty under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) of the Indian Penal Code, and Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The fine will be paid to the child as per provisions of the POCSO Act.

As per case files, Kumar was booked under the aforesaid sections at the Women police station on June 13, 2021.

Seeking a lenient view, Kumar, through his legal aid counsel, Preeti Sehgal, told the court that he was poor, unmarried and orphaned.

On the other hand, public prosecutor Surjit Singh, assisted by legal aid counsel Ritu Suri, argued that Kumar kidnapped and sexually assaulted the child.

“She sustained injuries on her private parts and had to be hospitalised. The minor child was dealt with an animal instinct and suffered shock,” the duo told the court, as per the order.

‘Child subjected to most horrific incident of her life’

After hearing both the sides, the court said the man deserved no leniency, as he allured the child by taking benefit of her age and she was an easy prey for him.

“…His act had a devastating effect on her entire life. Child victim was helpless and subjected to the most horrific incident of her life .... Imposition of lesser sentences would be injustice to the victim in particular and society at large,” the court observed, while also recommending a compensation of ₹4 lakh by the District Legal Services Authority in accordance with provisions of the POCSO Act.