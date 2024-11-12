Lift kirpan restrictions for Sikh staffers at airports: Sandhwan

Punjab legislative assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Monday denounced the central government’s prohibition on Sikh employees wearing the kirpan at airports, calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s immediate intervention in the matter. Punjab legislative assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Monday denounced the central government’s prohibition on Sikh employees wearing the kirpan at airports, calling for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s immediate intervention in the matter. (HT File)

In an official communiqué, Sandhawan said that the Union government’s “restriction on religious articles of baptised Sikhs is unacceptable” and demanded its immediate revocation. He urged the civil aviation ministry to take swift action to rescind this directive.

The speaker said that the Sikh community is renowned for both their diligence and proven religious devotion. “In a country where the Constitution guarantees religious freedom to all citizens, restricting religious symbols is unjustifiable,” he argued.

He demanded the immediate withdrawal of this directive and the restoration of Sikh airport employees’ right to wear the kirpan.

Calls for investment in Punjab during US tour

Sandhwan, who is currently on a tour to the US, has called upon Punjabis living in America to invest in Punjab, assuring them of the state government’s full support.

Speaking at an honour ceremony conducted by the Consulate General of India in San Francisco at the Ghadar Memorial Hall, Sandhwan expressed his gratitude to the entire team of the consulate.

He reiterated the Punjab government’s commitment to addressing all kinds of problems faced by NRIs. He mentioned that a special system is already in place to cater to the needs of NRIs, ensuring their issues are resolved efficiently.