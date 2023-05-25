Rain, hailstrom worry Jammu and Kashmir farmers, damage crops

Light intermittent rains lashed Jammu and Kashmir, including hailstorms in north Kashmir, on Thursday as weather office predicted largely wet weather till the end of May.

Farmers harvest Kohlrabi vegetables in the field, on the outskirts of Jammu. (ANI)

The Kashmir valley experienced rains in major parts in the early morning while Jammu also witnessed showers bringing down the temperatures in the region. In the afternoon, rains as well as hailstorms wreaked havoc on fruit orchards, including apple and agricultural fields, in north Kashmir.

“In the past three hours, severe hailstorm was witnessed in many places of North Kashmir, accompanied by rain and thunderstorm,” said J&K meteorological centre (MeT) director Sonam Lotus at 5.35 pm.

Agriculture and horticulture officials expect major losses due to the hailstorm.

“There has been a hailstorm in north Kashmir whose intensity appears severe. Standing crops would have faced major losses which we are ascertaining more damage would be caused to horticulture,” said agriculture director M Iqbal Choudhary.

According to MeT, twin capitals of Srinagar and Jammu received 6.6 mm and 0.8 mm of rains till 8:30 in the morning while highest rainfall of 21 mm was reported in Kokernag in Kashmir division and 42.4 mm in Jammu’s Batote region. The rains also continued intermittently in the evening hours as well with gusty winds in summer capital Srinagar.

MeT deputy director Mukhtar Ahmad said Friday will also witness fairly widespread intermittent light to moderate rains coupled with thunder and lightning. “There is possibility of hailstorm and gusty winds at few places,” he said.

Meteorologist Muhammad Hussain Mir said the current rains are owing to western disturbance which will continue till morning of May 27. Western disturbances are moisture laden winds from the Mediterranean which bring precipitation in J&K.

“May 27 and 28 are expected to be largely dry except isolated rains over higher reaches,” he said.

He said that people should expect another western disturbance hitting the region on the afternoon of May 29 which will bring more rains till May 31.

“The whole J&K will witness widespread rains on May 30. Some areas should expect gusty winds and hailstorms,” he said.

Mir said that there are very less chances of snowfall in this season as the temperatures have gone up. “There can be snowfall in very higher reaches above 3,500 m above sea level like Maha Dev and Kolahai mountain tops,” he said.

The MeT advised farmers to go for spraying of their orchards on May 27 and 28 only. “They will have to suspend the spraying from May 29 till the end of the month,” he said.

The official also urged hikers to avoid trekking on the last three days of the month.

Meanwhile, the night temperatures recorded a fall with Srinagar recording a minimum of 10.8 degree C, some 0.9 degree C below normal. The southern resort of Pahalgam witnessed 6.1 degree C while Gulmarg ski resort in north Kashmir recorded a low of 5.0 degree C.

The night temperature in Jammu was 21.4 degree C, some 3.0 degree C below normal.