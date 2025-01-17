Light rain ahead in Himachal Pradesh

The higher reaches of the state received fresh snowfall while the lower areas recorded rainfall on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office stated light rain is likely at isolated places over high hills and adjoining mid hills of the state from January 17 to 20. Snowfall was witnessed in parts of Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba and Lahaul-Spiti districts. The Lahaul-Spiti police had also issued a travel advisory urging people to avoid unnecessary travel as parts of the district received snowfall. Tourists enjoying fresh snowfall in Manali. (Aqil Khan /HT)

According to the IMD, Bharmaur recorded the highest snowfall at 15.3 cm, followed by 12.0 cm in Gondla, 7.5 cm in Kothi, 5 cm in Shillaro, 4 cm in Tissa, and 3 cm each in Khadrala and Keylong. Theog received 2.5 cm of snowfall, while Shimla recorded 1.6 cm, and Kalpa observed 1.4 cm.

Meanwhile, Tinder recorded the highest rainfall at 15 mm, followed by 10.2 mm in Saloni, 6 mm in Sangraha, 5.2 mm in Kotkhai, 5 mm in Manali, 2.8 mm in Sujanpur, 2.6 mm in Palampur, 2.2 mm in Bilaspur and 2 mm in Pandoh.

A cold wave was observed in Una while the lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Tabo at -11.6° Celsius.

The weather office, which predicted light rain is likely at isolated places over high hills and adjoining mid hills of the state from January 17 to 20, said light to moderate rain or snowfall is predicted at few places over mid and high hills of the state on January 21 and 22.

The maximum temperature is very likely to fall by 5-6 degrees during the next 24 hours. Thereafter, it is expected to rise gradually by 3-4 degrees for plain areas and mid hills whereas there is no large change likely in maximum temperatures for high hills during 4-5 days. The minimum temperature is expected to fall gradually by 2-4 degrees over many parts of the state for the next 3-4 days.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was scheduled to arrive in Dharamshala on Thursday for his 10-day winter sojourn, was unable to travel as his chopper could not fly due to adverse weather conditions.