Light rain gives Chandigarh residents a welcome break

After a streak of hot and humid days, Sunday brought along some relief for residents with scattered rain in various parts of the tricity. Commuters caught in a waterlogged road amid the rain near Singh Shaheedan Gurdwara in Sohana, Mohali, on Sunday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) recorded 2.3 mm rain at its Sector 39 observatory in Chandigarh. While parts of Mohali saw heavier rain that also left several roads waterlogged, no measurement was taken in the city by IMD.

Further, even the airport observatory didn’t take any measurement, even as trace rain was recorded here in the morning.

Apart from residential areas, the rain in Mohali also left the crucial Airport Road inundated, causing traffic to move slowly.

Speaking about scattered rain in the tricity, IMD Chandigarh director Manmohan Singh said, “Difference in cloud density leads to some sectors getting higher amount of rain than others.”

On the forecast, Singh said while chances of light rain will continue over the next few days, more rain was expected around September 17 and 18, primarily due to high temperature and humidity.

While monsoon activity is weak currently, it is expected to pick up around the third week of September, before its withdrawal by month end, as per IMD officials.

Because of cool winds in the city, the night temperature dropped from 27.8°C on Saturday to 25.2°C on Sunday, normal for this time of the year.

Even though the day temperature was also cooler, due to sunny weather around noon, it went up from 33.8°C on Saturday to 34°C on Sunday, one degree above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 33°C and 35°C, and the minimum temperature around 26°C.

