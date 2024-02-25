Light rain in parts of Kashmir, sub-zero temperatures persist

Some parts of Kashmir received light rains amid below-zero night temperatures on Sunday, the meteorological (MeT) centre in Srinagar said. A tourist at the snow-covered ski resort in Gulmarg on Sunday. (Wassem Andrabi/HT)

Light rains lashed the tourist resorts of Gulmarg in north Kashmir and Pahalgam in the south. The MeT centre said in an update that 1.4mm rain was recorded in summer capital Srinagar and 1.8mm rain each lashed Gulmarg and Pahalgam resorts.

“There were light rains in Jammu division’s Batote area as well,” a MeT official said. The MeT said that except Srinagar, the minimum temperatures on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday were below-zero degrees Celsius across the Valley and the day was partly sunny.

The ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir was coldest at minus 10 degrees Celsius, followed by minus 6 degrees Celsius in the southern resort of Pahalgam in Anantnag district.

Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 0.5 degrees Celsius and winter capital Jammu was relatively hot at 8.9 degrees Celsius.

Two back-to-back western disturbances are expected to hit Jammu and Kashmir from February 27, which will bring a major wet spell over the region in first week of March, the meteorological centre has said.

On February 27, there is possibility of light rain/snow at scattered to fairly widespread places followed by partly to generally cloudy weather with possibility of light rain and snow at isolated places on February 28 and 29.

“from March 1 to 3, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at most places with heavy rain/snow at few middle and higher reaches.Few places may experience thunder/lightning/hailstorm accompanied by gusty winds during the above period,” the MeT has said.

After two months of dry weather, J&K experienced its first major rain and snowfall between February 18 to 20. Overall, there has been a deficit precipitation in the region this winter.