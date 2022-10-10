Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Light rain likely to continue in Chandigarh

Light rain likely to continue in Chandigarh

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 10, 2022 04:02 AM IST

After trace rain on Sunday, chances of light rain are likely to continue in Chandigarh till Wednesday as per the IMD. The maximum temperature rose from 28.1°C on Saturday to 32°C on Sunday

After trace rain on Sunday, chances of light rain are likely to continue till Wednesday as per the India meteorological department (IMD). (HT File Photo)
After trace rain on Sunday, chances of light rain are likely to continue till Wednesday as per the India meteorological department (IMD). (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

After trace rain on Sunday, chances of light rain are likely to continue till Wednesday as per the India meteorological department (IMD).

As per IMD officials, a western disturbance is active in the region due to which cloudy weather and chances of rain have persisted in the previous days. It is likely to continue till Wednesday after which clear skies can be expected.

The maximum temperature rose from 28.1°C on Saturday to 32°C on Sunday owing to sunny weather in the afternoon. The minimum temperature went down from 23.9°C on Saturday to 22.6°C on Sunday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 28°C and 29°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 21°C and 22°C.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out