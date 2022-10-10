Light rain likely to continue in Chandigarh

After trace rain on Sunday, chances of light rain are likely to continue till Wednesday as per the India meteorological department (IMD).

As per IMD officials, a western disturbance is active in the region due to which cloudy weather and chances of rain have persisted in the previous days. It is likely to continue till Wednesday after which clear skies can be expected.

The maximum temperature rose from 28.1°C on Saturday to 32°C on Sunday owing to sunny weather in the afternoon. The minimum temperature went down from 23.9°C on Saturday to 22.6°C on Sunday. In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 28°C and 29°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 21°C and 22°C.