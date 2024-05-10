 Light showers bring relief to Ludhiana amid heatwave conditions - Hindustan Times
Saturday, May 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Light showers bring relief to Ludhiana amid heatwave conditions

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 11, 2024 05:06 AM IST

According to the IMD, the reason behind the cloudy weather was a cyclonic circulation coming into northwest India

After experiencing heatwave conditions for over a few weeks, the city finally got relief on Friday with strong winds followed by light showers.

Rain brings the mercury down: commuters heading to their destination during rain in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)
Rain brings the mercury down: commuters heading to their destination during rain in Ludhiana on Friday. (Gurpreet Singh/Hindustan Times)

According to India meteorological department (IMD) bulletin, moderate rain with thunderstorms and strong winds in the state and adjoining region are likely from May 10-13.

“Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Haryana-Chandigarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during May 10-13,” the bulletin reads.

According to the IMD, the reason behind the cloudy weather was a cyclonic circulation coming into northwest India.

This comes as a breather for the city, which had been reeling under temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius for the last 10 days.

As the weather cooled down after the showers late afternoon, people were seen venturing out to enjoy the pleasant weather.

“These last few days one didn’t feel like stepping out unless it was very important. But today the weather has turned pleasant,” said a local, Atul Mongia.

The recent hot weather had even prompted the health department to issue an advisory asking people to avoid venturing out during peak hours unless it was urgent.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Light showers bring relief to Ludhiana amid heatwave conditions

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 11, 2024
