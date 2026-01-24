Light to moderate rain lashes parts of Haryana

Ending a prolonged dry spell, Haryana on Friday witnessed light to moderate rainfall accompanied by gusty winds in all districts, leading to fall in average maximum temperature. Rohtak city after a spell of rain on Friday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

As per the Met department, Ambala recorded the highest rainfall of 42.2 mm during the day from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, followed by Yamunanagar (Hathnikund- 30 mm), Karnal (Indri- 23 mm) and Panipat (Ujha- 13 mm).

Palwal, Gurgaon and Sirsa also received light rainfall during the day.

After several days of cold weather conditions, the minimum temperatures registered an increase and were up to six notches above normal at many places.

The IMD said that there was a rise of 6.6°C in average minimum temperature, which was appreciably above normal by 4.8°C in the state.

The lowest minimum temperature in the state is 6.5 °C recorded at Narnaul.

The rain triggered by active western disturbances washed away the Basant Panchmi festival in the region.

However, the first spell of downpour this month brought smiles for wheat farmers, who were waiting for rain since December.

The IMD data shows that Haryana witnessed no rain in the month of December unlike 2024 when 26.1 mm rain was recorded during the period.

The similar dry spell was last witnessed in 2022 and 2005.