Lights, camera, but no action at planned Mohali auditorium

A year after Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) allotted 2.237 acres of land to the municipal corporation (MC) to construct an auditorium in Sector 78, the construction is yet to be started.

The said auditorium was aimed at providing impetus to theatre artistes in Mohali who even now make long trips to the Tagore Theater in Chandigarh for all activities.

The civic body has now written to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) to demarcate the site so they can start the construction after seeking appropriate funds from the state government.

Former state local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra, accompanied by former health minister and Mohali member of legislative assembly (MLA) Balbir Singh Sidhu in January had laid the foundation stone of the auditorium — which was one of the development projects announced by him in a last ditch effort to garner support ahead of the Punjab state assembly elections.

Notably, the project did not see any development after the new government was formed as the MC, after sending a reminder for demarcation of the site in June 2022, did not follow up with a reminder until December 30, 2022.

When asked, a senior MC official said, “It was one of the poll promises and the last-minute attempt to woo voters. Many such projects are pending as no major attempts were made to pursue them. We have now asked GMADA to do demarcation so that we can start the construction.”

“Construction, with the current fund crisis, is almost next to impossible and thus we will seek funds from the government post demarcation. MC is left with least funds after paying salaries to the employees this month,” the official added.

Meanwhile, a senior GMADA officer not wishing to be named said, “Since it is our job to carry out demarcation, I will immediately direct the concerned department to do the needful.” Another officer wanting to remain anonymous, however, said GMADA may cancel the allotment of land to the MC.

Pertinently, GMADA had allotted the said site to the civic body on condition that the former would take back the land if the MC is unable to construct the auditorium within three years.

“The deadline to construct the auditorium is likely to pass, following which extension will be sought from GMADA,” an MC official said.

Former Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu had earlier claimed that the auditorium would be bigger and more magnificent than Tagore Theater.

The auditorium, according to the officials, will have a seating capacity for a large number of people and it will be equipped with a huge parking lot, lift and rooms as planned earlier.

While the land was allotted to the MC free of cost, the Punjab government then promised to provide ₹15 crore for the construction of the auditorium.

