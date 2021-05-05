Liquor vends, grocery stores to remain open in Punjab on weekdays

Amid protests by shopkeepers in different parts of the state against its directive to keep shops selling non-essential goods shut to check the spread of Covid-19, the Punjab government on Tuesday amended its order to allow liquor vends and shops selling groceries, fertilisers etc to remain open.

However, taverns will remain shut.

The home department, in an order, stated that grocery stores, PDS outlets, retail and wholesale liquor vends and shops selling fertilisers, seeds, pesticides, agriculture/horticulture implements, industrial material and hardware items are allowed to open till 5pm except during the weekend curfew.

It also said the movement of persons on foot and bicycle for the permissible purposes will be freely allowed. The state government’s decision to keep shops selling non-essential goods has not gone down well with shopkeepers who are protesting in different parts of the state to demand the withdrawal of these restrictions.