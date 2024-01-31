Live webcast of Panjab University senate’s proceedings to be taken up in Feb 10 meeting

​Panjab University (PU) senate will in its February 10 meeting discuss telecasting its proceedings live on the web. A total 25 agendas for consideration and eight awaiting ratification which will come up in the senate meeting. (HT File Photo)

The issue was first raised during zero hour of the February 19, 2023, senate meeting by senator Gurmeet Singh, who had pointed out that paid CDs of the proceedings were being issued in a time of digitisation.

PU syndicate had approved the proposal during its July 8 meeting and the vice-chancellor (V-C) had also formed a committee to look into the feasibility.

While the agenda will be put before the senate, a committee member said there were some technical issues with webcasting. There is either a choice to use a stationary camera, which will not be able to focus on who is speaking, or using a video camera operated by a technician at a much higher cost. The committee is yet to send its recommendations, as confirmed by the V-C.

The move has found little favour with the senators as it will make the proceeding completely transparent. Further, the online senate meeting held in December on the directions of the Punjab and Harayan high court ran into technical problems, further deflating the enthusiasm.

A total 25 agendas for consideration and eight awaiting ratification which will come up in the senate meeting. Other agendas include the notification by the Punjab government regarding retirement age of teachers in private aided colleges, recommendations of the board of finance, regulations committee and various cases of the career advancement scheme promotions.

This will be the first senate meeting since June 3 last year as the scheduled December meet was postponed after the Punjab and Haryana high court put a stay on the syndicate elections.

The senate, which is the varsity’s apex governing body, comprises 91 members. Of these, 47 are elected from eight constituencies and the rest are nominated or ex-officio members.