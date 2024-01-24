Local bodies minister reviews devp projects under Ludhiana Smart City Project

Local bodies minister Balkar Singh on Tuesday reviewed the development works being undertaken by the Ludhiana municipal corporation (MC), with focus on funds utilised under the Smart City Project. Local bodies minister Balkar Singh (HT File)

The minister reviewed the works during a meeting in Chandigarh, wherein the MC officials gave details of the various development works going on in the city under the project. The meeting comes in the wake of Ludhiana city’s poor ranking in the Swachh Survekshan awards 2023.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“The meeting focused on major development projects and funds utilised under the smart city mission and Municipal Development Fund. The presentation covered all the reports, addressing issues from different constituencies, which will be resolved on a priority basis,” MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi said.

During its presentation, the MC officials said that out of the ₹1,000 crore allotted under the project, ₹930 crore are being utilised for development works and ₹70 crore for administration and operational expenses.

The officials also gave details of 242 works valued at ₹116 crore under the Municipal Development Fund (MDF). Out of these, 215 development-related projects have already been allocated with work orders, and the remaining will be assigned in the coming weeks.

Besides MC officials, municipal council representatives from Sahnewal, Machhiwara, Maloud, Mullanpur Dakha, Samrala, Payal, Doraha, Khanna, Jagraon, and Raikot were also present in the meeting.

Various projects took center stage in the discussions, including the Buddha Nullah project and water supply initiatives in Maloud, Sahnewal, and Machhiwara.

The MC presented a proposal for the 24x7 water project, involving the creation of ₹18 crore DPR for providing and laying distribution pipelines, as well as installing valves, including valve chambers.

MLAs from the district were also present in the meeting. They brought forward issues and challenges from their respective constituencies.

The cabinet minister directed MC officials to expedite work, ensuring a focused approach to the city’s development.

He stressed the importance of judicious fund utilisation, aligning with the developmental needs of the projects.

“The meeting primarily centered on the ongoing developmental projects under the Swachh Bharat Mission and Municipal Development Funds. Proper fund maintenance was discussed, and projects in progress, such as 24x7 water supply, were outlined along with other key initiatives,” Sanjay Kanwar, superintending engineer, said.