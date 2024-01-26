Locals protest over Gaggal airport expansion plan

Gaggal residents expressed their opposition to the proposed expansion of the Kangra airport by observing Himachal Day as a “black day” on Thursday. The residents of Gaggal are worried as a proposed airport project is going to displace hundreds of families (HT File Photo)

Around 10 villages’ residents gathered in Gaggal to protest against the state government’s rehabilitation and resettlement plan. The protest comes a day after the Supreme Court put in abeyance a Himachal high court order that stayed the Gaggal airport expansion project in Kangra district.

The residents of Gaggal are worried as a proposed airport project is going to displace hundreds of families. At least 1,500 households in 14 villages will be affected by the proposed expansion.

The protesting residents said that they are not ready to give land to the government. On January 9, the Himachal Pradesh high court stayed the Gaggal airport expansion project following a civil writ petition by members of the Gaggal Airport Expansion Affected Society Welfare Committee.