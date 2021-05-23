Lockdown likely to continue in Chandigarh

The Covid-19 lockdown will continue in Chandigarh, though a few relaxations are likely, according to a highly placed source in the administration.

The final decision will be taken during the review meeting on Monday. The weekly lockdown, which has been extended twice since first being imposed on May 4, is to come to at end at 5am on Tuesday.

“Both Punjab and Haryana have opted to extend the lockdown till this month end. Chandigarh will follow the same pattern,” said a senior UT official, who didn’t want to be named.

The lockdown was imposed in the two neighbouring states on May 3. While Punjab extended it till May 31 last week, the Haryana government followed suit on Sunday.

In the fresh orders, Haryana also introduced the odd-even formula for opening non-essential shops, on the lines of Punjab. In Chandigarh, too, traders have been protesting for the past one week against the total closure of non-essential shops, and a decision on some relaxations can be expected on Monday.

“Both Punjab and Haryana have announced relaxations for non-essential shops. It is imperative that shops are allowed to open in Chandigarh too, as businesses, particularly small and medium ones, are facing a severe financial hardship. Traders cannot sustain themselves if their shops are directed to remain closed,” said Charanjiv Singh, president, Chandigarh Beopar Mandal.

Last week, the Chandigarh deputy commissioner, on instructions of UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, had called traders for a meeting on the issue. “We were assured that our demand for opening of shops would be considered, at least on the odd-even basis,” said Singh.

‘Inclination towards uniform rules across tricity’

The number of positive cases in the city has seen a downward trend since the lockdown was imposed, and so has the positivity rate. “In the meeting to be held on Monday, the administration will consider all health indicators and needs of the businesses before taking a final decision on relaxations. There will be an inclination towards keeping uniformity regarding lockdown and accompanying restrictions across the tricity,” said the official.

Even last week, the administration had considered allowing opening of non-essential shops on Punjab’s pattern, but finally decided against it in order to “capitalise on the plateauing of cases”.

In Punjab, all shops in urban areas follow the odd-even rule while only essential item shops are allowed to open in malls. Restaurants are allowed to provide only home delivery, till 9pm. In villages, all shops are allowed to operate.

According to the fresh orders in Haryana, standalone shops have been allowed to open during the day and others can open on alternate days on odd-even basis from 7am to 12pm . Malls are not allowed to open.