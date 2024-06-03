Lok Sabha elections 2024: Punjab all set for counting of votes at 117 centres

A total of 328 candidates, including 26 women, in fray for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be waiting with bated breath as counting of votes begins at 117 centres at 8am on Tuesday. ALL GEARED UP: A counting centre in Amritsar on the eve of counting day. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The state’s chief electoral officer, Sibin C, said on Monday that 64 counting observers, drawn from all-India services and civil services cadre of various states, will oversee the process.

“These officials have been tasked with ensuring that the counting of votes is conducted transparently, efficiently, and in strict adherence to the guidelines of the Election Commission of India,” Sibin said.

The 117 counting centres have been set up in 48 buildings and at 27 locations across the state.

While most of the centres are situated at the district headquarters, seven locations are outside, namely at Ajnala, Baba Bakala, Abohar, Malout, Dhuri, Chhokra Rahon-Nawanshahr and Khooni Majra (Kharar).

Counting will not be conducted at the district headquarters in Sangrur and Nawanshahr.

The CEO said that the security of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the strongrooms at these counting centres is priority. “These strongrooms are secured with a double-lock system and are under continuous CCTV surveillance,” he added.

Representatives of political parties and only authorised personnel can monitor the security through LED screens outside each strongroom, displaying live footage of the surroundings. A visitor register is maintained to record all visits and an official conducts daily inspections.

A three-tier security system is in place around the counting centres. Speaking about the security arrangements, Jalandhar deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer Himanshu Aggarwal said the EVM and VVPAT machines are kept under CCTV surveillance and three-tier security was being provided by the Punjab Police, Punjab Armed Police and Paramilitary force. He added that quick response teams and rapid action force will be on standby to ensure peaceful counting.

Single counting centre at Bathinda

In a first, the counting of votes from all nine assembly segments of Bathinda will take place at a single centre. Bathinda parliamentary seat covers the revenue districts of Bathinda, Mansa and Muktsar. Deputy commissioner-cum-returning officer (RO) Jaspreet Singh said the electronic voting machines (EVM) are kept in the strongrooms of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU) campus. “We decided to have the counting at a single location for ease of supervision. The halls at the university are fully air-conditioned, which will make it convenient for candidates as well as administration officials,” he said.

Patiala deputy commissioner-cum-RO Showkat Ahmad Parray, who inspected the strong rooms and counting centres on Monday, said, “The guidelines of the Election Commission of India will be followed in letter and spirit during the counting of votes in the presence of observers; micro-observers; candidates; and their agents. Counting will start at 8am.”