Lok Sabha elections: Dharamvira Gandhi, Sukhpal Khaira file nominations on Day 2

Two Congress candidates, Dr Dharamvira Gandhi from Patiala and Sukhpal Singh Khaira from Sangrur, filed their nominations for the Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday. Polling in Punjab will take place on June 1. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Patiala candidate Dharamvira Gandhi holding a roadshow on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Before filing his papers, Gandhi took out a roadshow in Patiala, wherein he was accompanied by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Gandhi, who had joined the Congress recently, is up against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Preneet Kaur and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Dr Balbir Singh in Patiala.

Addressing people during the roadshow, Warring hit out at former Punjab chief minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Capt Amarinder Singh. “The time of Maharajas and Maharanis is over. This is the age of the common people. They (Preneet Kaur and Capt Amarinder Singh) seek voters while sitting in the comfort of their palace. The times have changed now. They will have to come out to seek votes, which they can’t do,” said Warring.

Immediately after the roadshow in Patiala, Warring went to Sangrur and addressed a gathering in favour of Khaira.

Bholath MLA Khaira is pitted against Punjab’s cabinet minister Gurmeet Singh Hayer and incumbent MP Simranjit Singh Mann of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar). The Shiromani Akali Dal has fielded Iqbal Singh Jhundan. Sangrur parliamentary constituency is viewed as a citadel of AAP.

In Sangrur, Khaira held a large gathering, which was attended by several senior party leaders. Warring, however, did not accompany him for filing of papers.

Speaking to the media after filing his papers, Khaira hit out at the AAP government, stating that it was promoting VIP culture. “Instead of ending VIP culture, AAP is promoting it, which is clear from the number of vehicles in Punjab CM’s cavalcade. The AAP government, instead of bringing down the debt, has taken more loan in their two-year tenure.”