Lok Sabha elections: Mohali DC directs banks to report transactions over 10 L

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Mar 18, 2024 06:51 AM IST

A day after the code of conduct was enforced in view of the Lok Sabha polls, the deputy commissioner (DC)-cum-district election officer (DEO) Aashika Jain, on Sunday directed banks across the district to monitor and report any transaction over 10 lakh to the district election office.

Mohali ADC (general) Viraj S Tidke asked all the bankers to promote voter awareness among the general public visiting banks for their day-to-day work. (HT Photo)

Chairing a meeting at the District Administrative Complex, Mohali, with the district lead bank manager and district coordinators of other banks, DC asked them to ensure strict monitoring and share the information with the nodal officer, income tax for further verification.

She said that all candidates must have a bank account operated either by them or their election agents for making any cash payment of over 10,000.

“It should not be joined with the candidate’s family member or any other person. All election expenditure shall be made by the candidate from this bank account only. All banks and post offices should open dedicated counters for election purposes to facilitate prompt services to candidates for opening of bank account”, DC said.

She further directed the banks to allow withdrawals and deposits from these accounts on priority during the election period.

Donations over 10k through cheques only

“Candidates shall also not receive any donation or loan over 10,000 in cash from a single person or entity. All such donations are to be received through an a/c payee cheque, draft, or by account transfer. Banks have been directed to report all suspected transactions to DEO”, Jain said.

DC also warned cash vans of the outsourced agencies, to not carry cash of any third-party agency individual except the banks. The personnel of the outsourced agencies/companies, accompanying the cash van, must carry ID cards issued by the respective agencies, DC added.

ADC (general) Viraj S Tidke asked all the bankers to promote voter awareness among the general public visiting banks for their day-to-day work.

Lok Sabha elections: Mohali DC directs banks to report transactions over 10 L
