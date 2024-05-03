Lok Sabha elections: National Conference Banking on Cadres, Congress support

As the former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah and Sajjad Lone will be locking horns in a direct contest in Baramulla Lok Sabha seat, Omar will be banking on “silent voters” besides his cadres and the Congress support. National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah with the state Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani and others during a nomination submission rally for the Lok sabha elections, in Baramulla district, on Thursday. (PTI)

The Baramulla Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by the National Conference and in the 2019 elections the NC candidate emerged victorious while the People’s Conference candidate remained runner up. Independent legislator Engineer Rashid managed to bag over one lakh, mostly “silent” votes.

Compared to previous elections, candidates of all the political parties are hopeful the voter turnout in the Lok Sabha seat will go up. In 2019, the poll percentage in the parliamentary constituency remained over 34% around 5% less than 2014 when 39% voting was recorded on the Lok Sabha seat.

Omar Abdullah on Thursday held a big rally in Baramulla which was attended by all the top leaders of National Conference from Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora districts and it was the start of Omar’s campaign which NC leaders said is going to pickup pace in the coming days. “The NC campaign will gain momentum after Omar filed his nomination papers,” NC chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq said.

Besides his strong cadre base, Omar is banking on the “silent” voters and to attract them entire NC leaders, including Omar Abdullah have been highlighting the decisions of August 5, 2019.

“We are hopeful the people who feel hurt by August 5, 2019, decisions will vote for Omar this time. Last time engineer Rashid who is now in Tihar jail managed to get the silent votes. This time NC will get that vote which is going to be decisive in this parliamentary constituency,” said Congress vice president Ghulam Nabi Monga who accompanied Omar to Baramulla. “We have a solid vote bank in Baramulla; they too are sincerely standing behind the National Conference.”

People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone who has been campaigning in the Lok Sabha seat from past several months has managed to win support of Apni Party and two powerful DDC chairpersons, Safina Baig (Baramulla), Nazir Khan (Budgam) and half a dozen former legislators and former deputy chief minister Muzzaffar Baig, besides BJP has also dropped hints of supporting Sajjad Lone from Baramulla.

“We are working hard and the people of north Kashmir have decided to give Sajjad Lone a chance to represent them in the Indian Parliament. The response of people is overwhelming and people want change this time,” said PC spokesperson Adnan Ashraf.

Also, Sajjad Lone has increased his reach out in the villages of north Kashmir and has also reached out to the people who preferred to stay out of poll process.

“It’s going to be neck to neck fight between two strong leaders on Baramulla Lok Sabha seat. While Sajjad Lone has started his campaign earlier, Omar too has now realised that he needs to step up his poll campaign. The next two weeks are crucial for both the leaders and their cadres on the ground,” said Mohammad Tayeeb an educationist from North Kashmir’s Kupwara.