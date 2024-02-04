 Lok Sabha Polls: Nadda chairs state-level party meeting at Gaggal - Hindustan Times
Lok Sabha Polls: Nadda chairs state-level party meeting at Gaggal

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Feb 05, 2024 05:30 AM IST

BJP’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda chaired Himachal BJP’s state-level meeting in Gaggal on Sunday.

The meeting was held to energise the party and its workers in anticipation of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP’s state president Rajeev Bindal, leader of opposition Jairam Thakur, Union minister Anurag Thakur and former assembly speaker Vipin Singh Parmar were present along with other party leaders.

Bindal said that many campaigns of the party are underway, including the ‘Gham Chalo’ campaign, how to make the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme more effective, and how to organise booth meetings in ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, how to make the achievements of the Narendra Modi government reach and what negative policies of the Congress party, which are dynastic, on all these subjects the national president Jagat Prakash Nadda appreciated the party leaders.

He added that a joining campaign has been started by the party to connect people from the state to the Mandal level, in which today retired administrative officer Jagdish Chand Sharma was formally made a member of the BJP by Nadda.

Bindal said that in 2024, to win all four Lok Sabha seats of Himachal Pradesh, the organisation needs to move forward with various strategies, all the directions were given in today’s meeting and the organisation will fulfil its responsibilities in a timely manner, such a state organisation assured Nadda.

