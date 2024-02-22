LoP Partap Bajwa slams Bhagwant Mann govt for ‘failure’ to stop Haryana from firing at farmers

Following the death of a 21-year-old farmer at the Khanauri barrier on Wednesday, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa lambasted Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, who also holds the home portfolio, for failing to stop the BJP-led Haryana government from firing in Punjab’s jurisdiction. Senior Congress leader Partap Singh Bajwa also condemned the Haryana government in the strongest terms for “committing cruelty” by using tear gas and rubber bullets against the peacefully protesting farmers. (HT File)

Senior Congress leader Bajwa also condemned the Haryana government in the strongest terms for “committing cruelty” by using tear gas and rubber bullets against the peacefully protesting farmers.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Farmer, Shubh Karan Singh of Ballo village in Bathinda, allegedly died from a rubber bullet wound. It was fired by the Haryana police while he was still in Punjab’s jurisdiction, protesting peacefully,” Bajwa added.

He also offered condolences to the family of the deceased. “The Haryana police have been firing tear gas shells and rubber bullets since February 13. However, the Punjab CM failed miserably to lodge an FIR against the Haryana Police and the Haryana home minister Anil Vij,” he added.

Postpone ‘Rangala Punjab’ celebrations: Balbir Sidhu