LoP Partap Singh Bajwa for audit of Punjab govt’s publicity budget

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday cautioned the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government against earmarking an exorbitant publicity budget. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa (HT file)

Bajwa said the Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) should conduct a special audit of the publicity budget of the AAP government in Punjab. “The state government has allocated around ₹750 crore for the fake publicity of the government. With such a massive budget, the government provided advertisements to the media houses of the other states, which caused a tremendous loss to the Punjab exchequer,” he alleged.

The Congress leader said that the AAP government has not got funds for baler machines to manage stubble in the state but it has a budget to make propaganda in the poll-bound states. “The environment minister Meet Hayer has been made a scapegoat and the environment portfolio has been snatched from him,” he claimed.