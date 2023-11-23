close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / LoP Partap Singh Bajwa for audit of Punjab govt’s publicity budget

LoP Partap Singh Bajwa for audit of Punjab govt’s publicity budget

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 23, 2023 07:36 AM IST

Bajwa said the Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) should conduct a special audit of the publicity budget of the AAP government in Punjab

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday cautioned the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government against earmarking an exorbitant publicity budget.

Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa (HT file)
Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa (HT file)

Bajwa said the Comptroller Auditor General of India (CAG) should conduct a special audit of the publicity budget of the AAP government in Punjab. “The state government has allocated around 750 crore for the fake publicity of the government. With such a massive budget, the government provided advertisements to the media houses of the other states, which caused a tremendous loss to the Punjab exchequer,” he alleged.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The Congress leader said that the AAP government has not got funds for baler machines to manage stubble in the state but it has a budget to make propaganda in the poll-bound states. “The environment minister Meet Hayer has been made a scapegoat and the environment portfolio has been snatched from him,” he claimed.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out