LS polls: JJP forms coordination panel for discussion with NDA leadership

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader and Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said that the party’s national president Ajay Singh Chautala has formed a co-ordination committee to speak to the NDA leadership and clear the party’s position in the upcoming parliamentary elections in one week. Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader and Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala on Sunday said that the party’s national president Ajay Singh Chautala has formed a co-ordination committee to speak to the NDA leadership and clear the party’s position in the upcoming parliamentary elections in one week. (HT Photo)

Dushyant said this while addressing the media after attending the party’s national and state executive meeting at Gharounda in Karnal chaired by his father Ajay.

Dushyant said the five-member committee will coordinate with the NDA leaders, prepare a report and submit it to the Public Advisory Committee (PAC) that will take a final decision.

The JJP is in a post-poll alliance with the BJP to run a coalition government. Meanwhile, there has been no decision to contest the upcoming parliamentary or assembly elections together.

In the first list of candidates for the general elections released on Saturday, there was no mention of any of the 10 seats of Haryana.

However, the BJP’s state leadership under president Nayab Saini and chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has submitted a list of names for all the seats with decision on alliance pending with the central leaders, it is learnt.

In 2019, the JJP contested the parliamentary polls in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In a statement, Ajay Chautala said that in connection with the elections, the executive meeting also attended by its state president Nishan Singh, has decided to form five commitments, including a new PAC, another to decide on the names of the candidates and their campaign and three others.

He said that due to Covid-19 and various other reasons, the party was unable to resolve many public issues, but was still able to fulfil a lot of the poll promises.

The executive leaders also expressed gratitude to the central government for awarding Bharat Ratna to scientist MS Swaminathan and Ch Charan Singh amongst five great leaders, while also deciding to request them for awarding party ideologue Ch Devi Lal and Kansi Ram with Bharat Ratna.