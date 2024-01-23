Punjab chief electoral officer Sibin C on Monday handed over the details of final publication of electoral rolls (without photos) to representatives of political parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. LS polls: Punjab CEO hands over electoral rolls to political parties (Reuters)

He said that the hard copy of the photo electoral rolls (including photo) can be seen in the office of district election officer-cum-deputy commissioners, electoral registration officers and block level officers.

He said that till the final publication of voter lists on January 22, the total number of voters in Punjab are 2,12,31,916. Out of this, male voters are 1,11,75,220, while female are 1,00,55,946, third gender 750, NRI 1,595, disabled voters 1,65,410 and service voters are 1,06,635.

He said that the total number of polling stations in Punjab is 24,433. Out of this, number of urban polling stations is 7,648 and rural polling stations are 16,785. All the polling stations are set up on the ground floor for the convenience of voters. The distance of polling station is not kept more than 2 km for any voter to vote.

He said that three vans have been set up to physically demonstrate EVM/VVPAT functionality to the public for awareness and to increase voter turnout. During the meeting, the representatives of political parties were requested to appoint their booth level agents at each polling station so that the elections can be completed in a transparent manner. Deputy chief electoral officer Bharat Bhushan Bansal and electoral officer Anju Bala were also present during the meeting.