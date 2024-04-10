LS polls: Take Mann govt’s report card to voters: AAP tells party MLAs, leaders

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and other senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday shared with the party MLAs and other leaders the mantra of victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, asking them to focus on the two-year report card of the state government. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann and other senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday shared with the party MLAs and other leaders the mantra of victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, asking them to focus on the two-year report card of the state government. (HT File)

The meeting convened to discuss the party’s strategy for the June 1 election was chaired by Mann, who is also the state unit president of the party. AAP’s national secretary, Dr Sandeep Pathak, two-time Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and AAP Punjab working president Budh Ram were among those present at the meeting. After the meeting, AAP leader and finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that senior party leaders shared the mantra to win all 13 seats in Punjab, stressing on the two-year report card of the state government. “They (party leaders) talked about propagating the policies, decisions and works to every household in Punjab. At the same time, we will tell people how BJP is misusing Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to oppress the democracy,” he said.

Cheema said the AAP government has fulfilled four big guarantees in Punjab in just two years. “Our major guarantee of 300 units of free electricity per month was fulfilled within a couple of months, and more than 90% of households in Punjab are getting zero electricity bills today. We are building Schools of Eminence and Aam Aadmi clinics in addition to giving ₹1 crore ex-gratia to the families of martyrs,” he said.

The AAP leader said the two-year report card of the Punjab government is impressive, and the party’s Lok Sabha candidates, volunteers and leaders will go door-to-door to talk to the people and hold corner meetings to inform the electorate about the achievements. “During the campaign, they will also tell the people how our national convener Arvind Kejriwal has been kept in jail in a fake case,” he said.