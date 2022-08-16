LSD outbreak: Vet body demands immediate recruitment of ad-hoc vets
In the view of shortage of staff in the animal husbandry department, Punjab government must recruit veterinary officers on ad-hoc basis on priority to fight with the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle, a former joint director, animal husbandry, Punjab, and Punjab State Veterinary Council member Dr Gurinder Singh Walia said.
He added that over 60,000 animals have been infected so far, while 1,46,479 cattle have been administered goat pox vaccine. He added that the contagion has claimed the lives of as many as 2,100 cattle, including cows and buffaloes, across the state.
He said of over 6,000 infected animals in Ludhiana, around 190 have died due to the disease.
In a meeting of the Senior Vets’ Association held here on Tuesday, Walia said the state government had sent requisition to the Punjab Public Service Commission for selecting 418 veterinary officers, advertisement for which had already been published.
But the process for selection was likely to be long, hence, till such time regular veterinary officers are selected by the PPSC, government should immediately make recruitment on ad-hoc basis so that the doctors are sent to the more vulnerable areas in the state, he added.
Dr Walia added that this infectious disease caused by pox virus was likely to stay for a long period like the Covid-19, hence, a multipronged and sustainable strategy was required to contain the spread and to save farmers who were predominantly dependent on dairy farming.
Former chief executive officer of Punjab Gau Sewa Commission Nitin Kumar Gupta and former director of Animal Husbandry, Punjab, Sanjeev Khosla urged the CM to direct the local government, rural development and health departments to help control the vectors, mosquitoes and insects etc by starting a massive insecticide spray and awareness campaign.
UP cabinet approves setting up of eco-tourism development board
LUCKNOW The state cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for setting up an eco-tourism development board, with headquarters in Lucknow, for the development and management of infrastructure facilities in forests and in outer areas of wildlife sanctuaries. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that approved the setting up of the board. The CM would be the chairman of the board that would have ex-officio and special invitees as members.
Quality digital content for U.P. govt primary, upper primary students soon
Now two crore children studying in schools functioning under the Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board will get better digital study content. On the orders of the state government, Sangam city-based State Institute of Science Education, Uttar Pradesh, will soon enter into a partnership by inking a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with noted technical and educational institutions to develop quality digital content, said senior education department officials.
Gazebo firing: Police arrest cousin of main accused, trio still at large
Mumbai: The Khar police on Tuesday arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the Gazebo shopping centre firing incident. This is the first arrest since the incident six days ago, when three men fired rounds outside the Bandra shopping centre and left a note threatening hawkers selling their wares outside the premises. While the three accused have been identified, they are still at large.
U.P.: ‘Burji’ at Lucknow’s Bada Imambada collapses after rain
Tourists at Lucknow's iconic Bada Imambada that was built by Nawab Asaf-ud-Daula in 1784 had a narrow escape on Monday evening after a 'burji' (architectural embellishment) of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) protected monument collapsed following rain and thunderstorm. An employee of the Hussainabad Allied Trust sustained an injury in the incident. Superintendent archaeologist with ASI, Aftab Hussain, said, “A junior engineer of ASI reached the site and inspected the damaged portion and debris.”
Lucknow’s Kukrail forest area to have world class night safari
LUCKNOW The century-old Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Zoological Garden in Lucknow (popularly known as Lucknow Zoo) will now be shifted to Kukrail forest area, about 12 km away from its current location in Narhi. Animal lovers will also be able to enjoy a world class night safari at the new location, as per the UP cabinet's decision on Tuesday.
