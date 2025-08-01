Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Lt Col, soldier killed in Leh accident cremated with full military honours

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 07:08 am IST

Lt Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia and Lance Dafadar Daljeet Singh died and three officers were injured, when a boulder fell on their army vehicle in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday.The accident occurred in Charbagh near Durbuk in Galwan, some 200 km from Leh.

Two army personnel, including a lieutenant colonel, killed in an accident in Ladakh were cremated with full military honours at their native places in Punjab on Thursday.

Family members paying tributes to Lt Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia in Pathankot on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Family members paying tributes to Lt Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia in Pathankot on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Lt Colonel Bhanu Pratap Singh Mankotia and Lance Dafadar Daljeet Singh died and three officers were injured, when a boulder fell on their army vehicle in eastern Ladakh on Wednesday.The accident occurred in Charbagh near Durbuk in Galwan, some 200 km from Leh.

Earlier in the day, the bodies of Mankotia and Daljeet Singh were brought to their native places in Pathankot and Gurdaspur’s Shamsherpur village.

A large number of mourners gathered at their houses to pay their last respects to the armymen who died in the line of duty.

Daljeet’s father said he had spoken to his mother on Tuesday and asked her to find a mason to build a house. “He hung up, saying he will call back,” the father, still in shock with his son’s death, said.

Chief minister Bhagwant Mann offered his condolences to the soldiers’ kin.

Cabinet minister Lal Chand Kataruchak and officers from the army attended the cremation of Lt Col Mankotia in Pathankot.

Maj Mayank Shubham (14 Sindh Horse), Maj Amit Dixit and Capt Gaurav (60 Armd) were injured in the accident.

They were part of a convoy on a training move from Durbuk to Chongtash.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Lt Col, soldier killed in Leh accident cremated with full military honours
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On