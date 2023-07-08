Lt Col Suneel Bartwal takes over as Defence PRO Jammu

JAMMU Lt Col Suneel Bartwal has taken over as Public Relations Officer (Defence) here on Friday. The post was previously held by Lt Col Devender Anand, who relinquished the appointment after a successful tenure of more than five years in Jammu region. The Public Relations Office, MoD, Jammu is a regional office under Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, Govt of India which provides media coverage for all armed forces activities including BRO, NCC, DRDO, PCDA and other defence establishment in entire Jammu region. Outgoing defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand (left) hands over charge to new defence spokesperson Lt Col Suneel Bartwal in Jammu on Friday. (HT Photo)

The region includes White Knight Corps zone under Northern Command headquarters and Rising Star Corps zone of Western Command headquarters including part of Himachal Pradesh and part of Punjab. The outgoing PRO Lt Col Devender Anand extended his heartfelt gratitude to all the staff members of the office and shared his experiences about team spirit and support by office staff during difficult times and important coverages. He also mentioned the enormous positive support of media fraternity specially defence beat journalists of Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Akhnor, Nowshera, Rajouri, Poonch, Kishtwar, Doda, Reasi, Ramban,Kashmir valley and Ladakh region during his long tenure in J&K.

“I am honoured to assume this vital responsibility and contribute to the public understanding of our organisation’s defence activities through media and continue to strive further from where Col Anand is leaving” said Lt Col Suneel Bartwal on assuming charge, who is having a robust defence media background. “By prioritising transparency and effective military-media communication I aim to build stronger relationship with the public and foster a climate of confidence and cooperation” he added.

