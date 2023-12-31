Lt Gen Sanjiv Rai superannuated as Chetak Corps Commander

The 33rd General Officer Commanding, Lt General Sanjiv Rai, completed his tenure of more than a year and relinquished command of the prestigious Chetak Corps at Bathinda Military Station on Sunday. 33rd General Officer Commanding, Lt General Sanjiv Rai

He superannuated after 37 and a half years of distinguished service in the Indian Army. Gen Rai was commissioned in June 1986 into the Sikh Light Infantry and commanded an infantry battalion on the western borders, an infantry brigade and infantry Division on the northern borders, and the Chetak Corps along the western borders.

He served as military secretary to the President before taking over command of the Chetak Corps. He was decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal and Vishisht Seva Medal.