Ludhiana: ₹1,200-cr MC budget set for House approval on March 24

The municipal corporation has circulated the agenda for approval of its proposed ₹1,258-crore budget for the financial year 2026–27, ahead of a House meeting scheduled on March 24. Senior councillor Sham Sunder Malhotra said discussions would be held within party ranks to assess the feasibility of the proposed targets. (HT Photo)

Councillors across party lines are preparing for deliberations, with several planning internal meetings to examine the proposals in detail.

According to sources, the civic body has projected an increase in revenue generation, including a significant rise in property tax collection. Officials said the estimates have been prepared after assessing the city’s financial capacity and development needs. Senior deputy mayor Rakesh Prashar said the budget reflects a forward-looking approach aimed at strengthening civic infrastructure and improving service delivery.

“The city has the potential to generate higher revenue, and targets have been set accordingly. Efforts will be made to ensure better implementation in the coming financial year,” he said.

Meanwhile, councillors from various parties said they would review the agenda thoroughly before the meeting.

Senior councillor Sham Sunder Malhotra said discussions would be held within party ranks to assess the feasibility of the proposed targets.

“We will analyse each component of the budget and seek clarity on revenue projections,” he added.

Members indicated that issues related to past performance and target achievement may also come up during the deliberations.

Some councillors said aligning projections with ground realities would be crucial for effective execution.

BJP councillor Rohit Sikka said discussions within the party would focus on development priorities and equitable allocation of funds across wards.

Shiromani Akali Dal councillor Rakhwinder Singh Gabria said her party would actively participate in the proceedings and present its views on civic issues.

Criticising the proposals, Gabria said the budget holds little relevance for opposition councillors as funds are not being adequately allocated to their wards.

She added that the party would raise the issue during the meeting.

Officials said the budget aims to balance revenue enhancement with expenditure on essential services and development works.

The final decision will be taken during the House meeting after detailed discussions and suggestions from councillors.