Ludhiana: 10 days ahead of NGT hearing, no action against errant dyeing units

Despite directives from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to submit an action-taken report against errant dyeing units along the Buddha Nullah, the district administration, municipal corporation and the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) are yet to take any action against dyeing units in violation of norms. A View of Budha nullah in Ludhiana. (HT File)

The next NGT hearing is scheduled for August 14, just 10 days away.

The NGT has ordered the PPCB and the MC to submit status reports on multiple issues, including actions taken against non-compliant dyeing units. The reports are to include closure status, temporary or permanent, of the units in violation of the norms.

A petition regarding the violations was filed by activist Nitin Dhiman.

The units under the NGT’s scanner include those not connected to the three common effluent treatment plants (CETPs), those using groundwater without complying with the norms and the units connected to CETPs but crossing the threshold of wastewater generation.

MC additional commissioner Paramdeep Singh said, “We have issued final notices to 33 dyeing units for disconnection of sewerage connections. If they do not comply, we will take strict action. However, we are waiting for PPCB’s action against 12 large dyeing units before taking final action.”

In April, the PPCB submitted a report to the NGT about samples taken from the Buddha Nullah. The report said that 54 dyeing units were not connected to the CETPs due to geographical reasons and the scale of the industries. These included 12 large-scale units, 16 scattered small units and 26 units in Industrial Area A of Ludhiana.

However, any concrete action is yet to be taken against the units.

PPCB executive engineer Gurmeet Singh said, “The state government has to take action on this as I cannot comment on this issue.”

City-based environmentalist Kapil Arora said, “The failure to enforce regulations and address the pollution from dyeing units continues to jeopardise the environment and public health. PPCB is responsible for this as officials are hand-in-gloves with these dyeing units. The upcoming NGT hearing is critical and the lack of action so far raises concerns.”