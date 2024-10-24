Ludhiana: 11 kids rescued at railway station

The district task force rescued 11 children during a train checking drive-cum-awareness campaign against child labor at the local railway station on Thursday. District child protection officer Rashmi led the district task force team, which included members from the District Child Protection Unit, Bachpan Bachao Andolan and the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Ludhiana. The team included Sandeep Singh and Jaswinder Singh from Bachpan Bachao Andolan, RPF sub-inspector Resham Kaur, head constable Ashok Kumar (CIB/DW/Ferozepur), and members from the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) and the RPF team, Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Rashmi stated 11 children were rescued during a train checking drive, following the guidelines issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The children were being brought to Ludhiana from Bihar for labour work, she stated. Later, the children were presented before the Child Welfare Committee.

The team also hosted an awareness campaign at the railway station where people were informed that children under the age of 18 should not be employed as child labourers.

