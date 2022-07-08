Ludhiana | 12 shopkeepers challaned for use of plastic bags
A week after the ban on use of plastic items kicked in, the Ludhiana municipal corporation issued challans to 12 shopkeepers for using single-use plastic items and plastic carry bags on Thursday.
The shopkeepers were made to pay up ₹2,000 each for the violation. The drive was organised in BRS Nagar, Haibowal, Gurden Nagar and other areas falling under Zone-D of the civic body.
Zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said the besides sensitizing the shopkeepers against the use of plastic bags, residents were also told to bring cloth and jute bags from home when they step out for shopping. The drive will continue in the coming days, said Sekhon.
As per the notification, the manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of earbuds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration, straws, plates, cups, spoons, fork, wrapping or packaging film, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners among other plastic items are banned from July 1.
Earlier the MC and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) authorities had stated that strict action will be taken against those manufacturing or using the banned items. But the items are still being used across the city. It is pertinent here to mention that MC has failed to stop the use of plastic carry bags in the city despite a ban imposed on the same since April 2016.
The plastic industry and traders have been raising hue and cry over the ban.
Murrah man now on national advisory panel for animal husbandry & dairying
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) vice-chancellor Dr Inderjeet Singh has been nominated the member of National Advisory Committee for Animal Husbandry and Dairying sector, constituted by the Government of India. Dr Singh is also known as the 'Murrah Man' for his research and expertise in the development of Murrah breed buffalo, which is widely reared by farmers in India and in high demand across other countries.
Ludhiana | ₹3.5 lakh cash, ornaments robbed from jewellery store
Four armed men barged into a jewellery store in Jugiana on Thursday evening and robbed Rs 3.50 lakh cash and some ornaments after holding the owner's wife at gunpoint. The owner of Verma Jewelers, Complainant Narinder Verma, said that he had left to pick up his children from tuition classes, leaving the store in his wife's care. After the men left, she informed her husband who then called the police.
Ludhiana | 75-year-old man is latest Covid fatality, had symptoms for a month, didn’t visit doctor
The district logged 35 fresh Covid-19 cases while one patient succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, as per the medical bulletin released by the district health department on Thursday. The deceased was a 75-year-old man from Gobindgarh village near Sahnewal. Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh stated the victim was admitted to the civil hospital on Thursday and succumbed to the virus within four to five hours while undergoing treatment.
Karnal reports first Covid death in five months
The Karnal district has reported its first Covid-19 death in five months, taking the total number of fatalities to 597 in the district and 10,628 in the state. As per information from the district health department, the deceased has been identified as an 83-year-old man from Karnal. He was suffering from hypertension and kidney infection. He was admitted at the Covid ward of the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College and Hospital.
Ludhiana | PSPCL official in caught accepting bribe
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Ludhiana vigilance bureau arrested a revenue accountant of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited for allegedly accepting Rs 10,000 bribe in lieu of transferring the ownership of a tubewell connection. The accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh, who is posted in Lakhowal. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, EOW), vigilance bureau, Surinder Lamba said a Lakhowal resident had lodged a complaint through the anti-corruption helpline of the state government.
