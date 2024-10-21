Ludhiana: 12-year-old among four MP residents held for theft at Dehlon wedding

The CIA staff-2 of police commissionerate apprehended four individuals, including a 12-year-old, for their alleged involvement in stealing a bag containing cash and jewellery from a wedding in the Dehlon area, officials said. The accused in custody of Ludhiana police on Monday. (HT Photo)

They added that all four accused are residents of Madhya Pradesh and had come to the industrial city as they were aware of the fact that the city is known for big fat marriages.

According to the police, the accused said during questioning that the gang’s kingpin keeps one fourth of the robbed money and jewellery and the rest was distributed among those who carried out the theft.

The police have recovered a gold necklace, a pair of gold earrings, 12 silver rings and a silver bangle..

The arrested accused were identified as Baadal, 22, Vishal Sisodia alias Sonu, 32 and Kanahiya Lal, 32, all hailing from Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh.

The fourth accused is a minor.

The theft was reported at a wedding held at a resort in Raniyan village in Dehlon area.

The bride’s father, 56-year-old Sikandar Singh, said in his complaint that he was carrying a bag filled with cash and ’shagun‘ envelopes and placed it on a nearby chair when he was sitting during the function.

He said that moments later, he found the bag missing. Upon reviewing footage from resort’s closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, they found that three men had picked up the bag and fled in an auto-rickshaw, the complainant said.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP investigation) Amandeep Singh Brar said police tracked and arrested the accused near Vardhman Chowk, where they were allegedly waiting to sell the stolen jewellery.

Brar said the accused had travelled from Madhya Pradesh with the intent of committing thefts at weddings. They rented a house in Gurbagh Colony, Focal Point, which was being used as a hideout after executing the crimes.

Badal, one of the accused, is employed in garment trading, and Vishal and Kanahiya are agriculturists. During initial questioning, the accused said it was their first time in Ludhiana. However, police officials said they suspect the accused are part of a gang that frequently targets weddings in the area.

Police said the accused would enter weddings while posing as waiters. After identifying a target, they would stay near him or her and steal their bags after distracting them.

The investigation found that the bag was then handed over to other members of the gang, who would already be waiting outside the marriage palace.

The accused would ensure that the goods were transported away from the venue even before anyone realised they had been stolen. The ADCP said they are investigating if the same group was responsible for another theft that was reported at wedding in the Focal Point area.

“We suspect the juvenile involved in this case may have also committed the theft at Focal Point. Investigation is underway to confirm it,” he added.