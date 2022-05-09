Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: 12-year-old booked for raping 4-year-old girl
chandigarh news

Ludhiana: 12-year-old booked for raping 4-year-old girl

A 12-year-old boy has been booked for raping a 4-year-old girl in Phullanwal village on Saturday; the victim and accused are distant relatives and their families live in the same house on rent
The victim’s mother stated that she found her daughter crying and bleeding and on being asked, the girl said the accused had taken her to an abandoned building and raped her. (Representative image)
The victim’s mother stated that she found her daughter crying and bleeding and on being asked, the girl said the accused had taken her to an abandoned building and raped her. (Representative image)
Published on May 09, 2022 01:31 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A 12-year-old boy has been booked for raping a 4-year-old girl in Phullanwal village on Saturday. The victim and accused are distant relatives and their families live in the same house on rent.

The victim’s mother stated that she found her daughter crying and bleeding and on being asked, the girl said the accused had taken her to an abandoned building and raped her.

ASI Gurpreet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been lodged against the boy at Sadar police station. The boy is on the run.

Not the first case

April 24: A 15-year-old boy had raped a 5-year-old girl at Gaunsgarh village in Machhiwara

March 30: A teenager was booked for raping an 8-year-old girl in Prem Nagar of Haibowal Kalan

March 19: A 15-year-old boy raped a 6-year-old girl in Phullanwal village.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • As farmers are expecting a sharp rise in farm labourers’ demand to charge up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6,000 per acre for paddy sowing this season, direct seeding of rice (DSR), which for the first time comes with an incentive of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,500 per acre by the Punjab government, is getting more attention.

    Direct seeding of rice: Punjab’s paddy farmers eye mechanical sowing to save on labour cost

    DSR 'tar-wattar' (good soil moisture), a low-cost mechanical sowing technique to reduce water footprint in the cultivation of water-guzzling rice by 20%, was indigenously developed by scientists of Ludhiana-based Punjab Agricultural University. Agriculture experts say while there was no adverse impact on the yield, farmers can save more than 3,000 per acre of labour cost input for sowing by switching to mechanical sowing.

  • Family members mourn the death of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Arjun Chowrasia, who was found hanging, in Kashipur on Friday. (ANI)

    Kolkata Police forms SIT to probe BJP worker Arjun Chowrasia’s death

    The Kolkata Police on Sunday formed a special investigation team to probe the death of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker on Friday, officials familiar with the matter said. The SIT, comprising officers from Chitpur police station and the homicide section of the detective department of Kolkata Police, questioned several residents of north Kolkata's Cossipore, where the body of BJP youth wing leader Arjun Chowrasia (26) was found hanging in an abandoned building near his home.

  • Police thwarted a possible terror attack and arrested two bike-borne men with an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with around 1.5kg of RDX following a tip-off at Naushehra Pannuan village in Tarn Taran district on Sunday.

    2 arrested with IED, 1.5kg RDX in Tarn Taran village

    TARN TARAN: Police thwarted a possible terror attack and arrested two bike-borne men with an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with around 1.5kg of RDX following a tip-off at Naushehra Pannuan village in Tarn Taran district on Sunday. Those arrested on Sunday have been identified as Baljinder Singh, alias Bindu (22), of Gujjarpura village in Ajnala, Amritsar; and Jagtar Singh, alias Jagga (40), of Khanowal village of Ajnala in Amritsar.

  • The racks that are crammed with books are endowed with literary richness, though no new releases are in sight.

    Delhiwale: A lesser known bookstore

    Let's talk about Delhi's extinct bookshops. The Crossword at South Extension II had friendly bookshop assistants, including the son of a future Uttarakhand chief minister. Nearby, The Book Mark was as huge as any South Extension wedding saree showroom. One shelf is dedicated to English poetry. There's an impressive collection of books in Hindi. Book readings were hosted regularly. Fortunately, the old photographs that made the bookstore so unique are still here.

  • A total of 398 railway deaths were reported in Punjab from January to April this year. In the absence of immediate release of funds for getting the body cleared from the tracks and taking it for the autopsy followed by cremation in case of an unclaimed body, the GRP is facing a long delay by the department. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

    344 deaths on tracks in four months in Punjab; GRP struggles to dispose of bodies

    At least two bodies on an average are found on railway tracks across the state each day and the Government Railway Police, Punjab, is struggling hard to dispose them of in the absence of required resources. A total of 398 railway deaths were reported in the state from January to April this year.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out