Ludhiana: 12-year-old booked for raping 4-year-old girl
A 12-year-old boy has been booked for raping a 4-year-old girl in Phullanwal village on Saturday. The victim and accused are distant relatives and their families live in the same house on rent.
The victim’s mother stated that she found her daughter crying and bleeding and on being asked, the girl said the accused had taken her to an abandoned building and raped her.
ASI Gurpreet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 376 (rape) of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been lodged against the boy at Sadar police station. The boy is on the run.
Not the first case
April 24: A 15-year-old boy had raped a 5-year-old girl at Gaunsgarh village in Machhiwara
March 30: A teenager was booked for raping an 8-year-old girl in Prem Nagar of Haibowal Kalan
March 19: A 15-year-old boy raped a 6-year-old girl in Phullanwal village.
-
Direct seeding of rice: Punjab’s paddy farmers eye mechanical sowing to save on labour cost
DSR 'tar-wattar' (good soil moisture), a low-cost mechanical sowing technique to reduce water footprint in the cultivation of water-guzzling rice by 20%, was indigenously developed by scientists of Ludhiana-based Punjab Agricultural University. Agriculture experts say while there was no adverse impact on the yield, farmers can save more than ₹3,000 per acre of labour cost input for sowing by switching to mechanical sowing.
-
Kolkata Police forms SIT to probe BJP worker Arjun Chowrasia’s death
The Kolkata Police on Sunday formed a special investigation team to probe the death of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker on Friday, officials familiar with the matter said. The SIT, comprising officers from Chitpur police station and the homicide section of the detective department of Kolkata Police, questioned several residents of north Kolkata's Cossipore, where the body of BJP youth wing leader Arjun Chowrasia (26) was found hanging in an abandoned building near his home.
-
2 arrested with IED, 1.5kg RDX in Tarn Taran village
TARN TARAN: Police thwarted a possible terror attack and arrested two bike-borne men with an improvised explosive device (IED) packed with around 1.5kg of RDX following a tip-off at Naushehra Pannuan village in Tarn Taran district on Sunday. Those arrested on Sunday have been identified as Baljinder Singh, alias Bindu (22), of Gujjarpura village in Ajnala, Amritsar; and Jagtar Singh, alias Jagga (40), of Khanowal village of Ajnala in Amritsar.
-
Delhiwale: A lesser known bookstore
Let's talk about Delhi's extinct bookshops. The Crossword at South Extension II had friendly bookshop assistants, including the son of a future Uttarakhand chief minister. Nearby, The Book Mark was as huge as any South Extension wedding saree showroom. One shelf is dedicated to English poetry. There's an impressive collection of books in Hindi. Book readings were hosted regularly. Fortunately, the old photographs that made the bookstore so unique are still here.
-
344 deaths on tracks in four months in Punjab; GRP struggles to dispose of bodies
At least two bodies on an average are found on railway tracks across the state each day and the Government Railway Police, Punjab, is struggling hard to dispose them of in the absence of required resources. A total of 398 railway deaths were reported in the state from January to April this year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics